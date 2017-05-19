Sweden is dropping its investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on rape allegations, according to a prosecution statement released Friday. Assange has been holed up at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012.
Sweden drops 7-year rape investigation against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
