Oji talks to stars of ‘Black Lightning,’ ‘Life Sentence’
-
‘iZombie’ star Rose McIver talks new season
-
Charles Michael Davis is back on top as ‘head vampire’ on CW’s “The Originals”
-
Sheree Whitfield spills on ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ return and her debut novel
-
Brooklyn Sudano talks new role in ‘Taken’ TV series
-
Here’s what’s coming up on the PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday, May 17
-
-
‘American Idol’ to return on ABC
-
Tennis star Genie Bouchard talks ‘Sports Illustrated’ photo shoot
-
Here’s what’s coming up on the PIX11 Morning News on Thursday, Mar. 16
-
Danielle Savre covers ‘Resident’ magazine, talks ‘Too Close To Home’
-
Comedian Jay Pharoah dazzles with his spot-on celebrity impressions
-
-
‘Workaholics’ star Erik Griffin returns to his stand-up comedy roots
-
International star Wyclef Jean unveils new album ‘J’Ouvert’
-
Sneak peek at what’s coming up on the PIX11 Morning News on Mar 8.