New York City sizzles with first May heat wave since 2001

NEW YORK — Record breaking heat finished out the week with 91 degrees Friday, officially making it the region’s first heat wave of 2017.

The last time there was a stretch of heat like this was May 2001.

A few spots such as LaGuardia broke their record topping out at around 96.

It was the second straight day of midsummer-like conditions in the Northeast, though forecasters said a cooling trend would move in Friday and return the region to more seasonable conditions.

The warmth came just days after much of the region endured a cold, rainy Mother’s Day Weekend.

Friday will be the last day of this incredible period of hot temperatures as a cold front approaches Friday night. While much of the region will stay dry, a stray shower or thunderstorm will pass through.

Cooler temperatures of 60 degrees will settle in by Saturday morning.

High pressure slides in from Canada bringing cooler air for the weekend. Temperatures may not even reach 70 degrees on Saturday as a stiff breeze from the north develops.

Gradually high pressure slides off of New England bringing an onshore flow in on Sunday. That will keep temperatures in the 60s through the day.

The next system crosses through on Monday bringing showers and maybe a few thunderstorms.