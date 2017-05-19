MTA hopes broken escalators at new subway station are fixed Monday
-
Study shows why subway elevators, escalators break down on regular basis
-
MTA responds as transit troubles slow riders around New York and New Jersey
-
Subway service nightmare: Power outage cause systemwide delays but evening rush looks better
-
Some countdown clocks and kiosks provide new transit information
-
Station project detours R train riders in Brooklyn
-
-
NYC officials abandon subway trash bin ban experiment
-
Video, photos released of man sought in subway groping, push
-
Water main break floods Brooklyn subway station
-
Amtrak says Penn Station tracks are fixed; customers should expect residual delays
-
Subway service snarled by power outage has been restored with extensive delays
-
-
MTA offers ‘Baby On Board’ buttons, hopes it will help pregnant women get seats
-
LIRR service resumes after signal problem snares evening commute
-
VIDEO: Woman gets head stuck in subway doors