Man beats up pair after they catcalled girlfriend in Inwood: cops

INWOOD, Manhattan –– Cops are looking for a man accused of attacking two men, leaving one of them in critical condition after they catcalled his girlfriend in Inwood, police said Friday.

The two victims, ages 39 and 69, were in front of 96 Sherman Ave. around 3:30 a.m. Thursday when a man, who was accompanied by a woman, walked up to them and allegedly punched the men in the head and face, police said. Surveillance footage provided by police showed the man unleash fury on the pair as the female tried to hold him back.

The attack was so severe, the older victim sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, police said. The other man was hospitalized with bruising.

Police said the victims were catcalling the attacker's girlfriend before the assault.

The NYPD describes the enraged boyfriend to be between 18 to 20 years old. He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, gray shorts and white high top Converse sneakers. The woman he was with appeared to be around the same age, last seen with a gray silk dress and black sneakers.

