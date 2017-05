CENTER MORICHES, N.Y. — A man has barricaded himself inside a church on Long Island Friday afternoon with what officials believe is a gas can.

Police responded to St. John’s Catholic Church in Center Moriches around 1:30 p.m.

The man tried to set a fire inside the church with the help of a container containing gasoline. Police reported seeing smoke but there is no visible fire.

The man will not come out of the church.

Authorities are still on the scene.