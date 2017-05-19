NEW YORK — Twitter users Friday were in for a rude awakening — the social media site is down, not allowing many people to tweet or refresh their news feeds.

Twitter acknowledged the issue at 8:43 a.m. Friday in, ironically, a tweet:

“Some users are currently experiencing problems accessing Twitter & Tweeting. We are aware of the issue and are working towards a resolution,” according to Twitter’s support account.

In a test nearly one hour later, PIX11 was unable to tweet.

The following error message popped up: “We’re sorry, we weren’t able to send your Tweet. Would you like to retry or save this Tweet in drafts?”

A day earlier, Twitter Support said users also experienced issues sending tweets, but the issue had been resolved.

More than 2,000 people reported Twitter was down Friday, and more than 2,200 reported the same Thursday to the site downdetector.com.

Nearly half the problems were reported from the website, with others coming from phone and tablet devices.