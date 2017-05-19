Fallen debris, signal problems cause service changes on several subway lines: MTA

NYC — Fallen debris has caused service changes for the Nos. 2 and 3 early Friday, and a separate incident involving signal problems has prompted changes for the N and W.

Debris fell at Hoyt Street, prompting the following changes, according to the MTA:

Southbound 2 Subway trains are running on the 5 Subway line from 149 St-Grand Concourse to Nevins St.

Southbound 3 Subway trains are running on the 1 Subway line from Chambers St to South Ferry.

Some northbound 3 Subway trains are terminating at Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr.

Southbound 4 Subway trains are running local from Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr to Crown Hts-Utica Av.

Southbound 5 Subway trains are running local from Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr to Flatbush Av-Brooklyn College.

Expect delays in 1 Subway, 2 Subway, 3 Subway, 4 Subway, 5 Subway train service.

Signal problems at Lexington Av-59 Street have caused the following service changes:

There is no N Subway and W Subway train service between 57 St-7 Av and Astoria-Ditmars Blvd in both directions.

Some northbound N Subway trains are terminating at 42 St-Times Sq or 57 St-7 Av.

W Subway trains are running on the Q Subway line between 57 St-7 Av and 96 St in both directions.

Southbound R Subway trains are running on the F Subway line from Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av to Lexington Av-63 St then via Q Subway to 57 St-7 Av.

Expect delays in F Subway, N Subway, Q Subway, R Subway and W Subway train service.

Travelers should allow additional travel time, the MTA warns.