Death threat made against suspect in Times Square car rampage: sources

NEW YORK — A death threat has been made against the suspect in Thursday’s car rampage through Times Square in which a teenage tourist was killed and dozens more were hurt, sources told PIX11 News.

It was not immediately known through what medium the threat was made, but sources said on Friday that the threat targeted Richard Rojas, 26, of the Bronx.

Rojas has been charged with murder, 20 counts of attempted murder and five counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, the NYPD said.

It was during the lunch rush in busy Times Square on Thursday that Rojas allegedly drove his sedan on the sidewalk for three blocks, hitting nearly two dozen people before steel security barriers finally stopped him. An 18-year-old tourist from Michigan was killed. Her 13-year-old sister was among the 22 injured, four of them critically.

After the wreck he ran out of his car, yelling and jumping before being subdued by police and bystanders in a chaotic scene.

He was taken into custody and tested for drugs and alcohol. He has a history of driving under the influence, with two arrests for DWI, police said.

Officials said he had served in the U.S. Navy but was discharged following disciplinary problems.