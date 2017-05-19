Crash on SB FDR Drive temporarily blocks lanes, causes delays during rush-hour

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A crash on FDR Drive prompted lane closures and major traffic delays during Friday’s morning rush-hour commute.

The crash occurred on the southbound side at 106 Street around 6 a.m.

Two southbound lanes and one northbound lane were blocked, and reopened in about 30 minutes.

Traffic was backed up to the 145th Street Bridge, and some delays were reported on the northbound side by.

Details on the crash were not immediately known.

PIX11’s Christina Diaz contributed to this report.

#TrafficAlert Crash on the FDR Drive SB at 106th St blocks two lanes. Delays building back to the 145th St Bridge on the Harlem River Drive. — PIX11 Traffic (@PIX11Traffic) May 19, 2017