Bette Midler and Ben Platt win big at 83rd Annual Drama League Awards

MIDTOWN, New York– The Drama League announced today the winners at the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony: Outstanding Production of a Musical, Dear Evan Hansen; Outstanding Production of a Play, Oslo; Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Hello, Dolly!; Outstanding Revival of a Play, Jitney; and Distinguished Performance Award, Ben Platt, becoming the youngest actor to have won the coveted award, at a star-studded luncheon ceremony hosted Broadway husband-and-wife royalty — 6-time Tony® Award winner Audra McDonald and Tony® Award nominee Will Swenson at the Marriott Marquis Times Square.

In addition to the competitive categories, Grammy® and Emmy® Award-winning, icon Bette Midler was honored with the Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award; Bill Berloni was honored with the Unique Contribution to the Theater Award; and Michael Greif was honored with the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing.

During the ceremony, Drama League Program Director Sherri Eden Barber introduced the 2017 Directing Fellows of The Drama League Directors Project: Michael Alvarez, Laura Brandel, Jillian Carucci, Tom Costello, Matt Dickson, Justin Emeka, Bonnie Gabel, Flordelino Lagundino, Rebecca Martinez, Kholoud Sawaf, and Gabriel Vega Weissman.

The 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony and Luncheon included a nominees cocktail reception, luncheon, and awards presentation held at the Marriott Marquis Times Square in the Broadway Ballroom (1535 Broadway) on Friday, May 19, 2017.

First awarded in 1922 and formalized in 1935, The Drama League Awards are the oldest theatrical honors in America. The Drama League Awards recognize distinguished productions, performances, and exemplary career achievements. The first Drama League Award was presented to Katharine Cornell in 1935; since then, the Distinguished Performance Award has been accorded to a roster of theatre legends such as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chita Rivera, Neil Patrick Harris, Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, Liam Neeson, Hugh Jackman, Patti LuPone, Glenn Close, Liev Schreiber, Sir John Gielgud, Harvey Fierstein, Cherry Jones, Alec Guinness, James Earl Jones, Helen Hayes, Jeremy Irons, Mary-Louise Parker, Sir Ian McKellen, Bernadette Peters, and Christopher Plummer.

2017 DRAMA LEAGUE AWARD WINNERS

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Dear Evan Hansen

Music Box Theatre

Book by Steven Levenson

Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Directed by Michael Greif

Produced by Stacey Mindich, Mickey Liddell, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions, Double Gemini Productions, Fakston Productions, Roy Furman,

Harris Karma Productions, On Your Marks Group, Darren Bagert, Roger & William Berlind, Bob Boyett, Colin Callender, Caitlin Clements, Freddy DeMann,

Dante Di Loreto, Bonnie & Kenneth Feld, FickStern Productions, Eric and Marsi Gardiner, Robert Greenblatt, Jere Harris and Darren DeVerna,

The John Gore Organization, Mike Kriak, Arielle Tepper Madover, David Mirvish, Eva Price, Zeilinger Productions, Adam Zotovich, Ambassador Theatre Group,

Independent Presenters Network and The Shubert Organization (Philip J. Smith: Chairman; Robert E. Wankel: President);

Produced in association with Arena Stage (Molly Smith, Artistic Director; Edgar Dobie, Executive Director)

and Second Stage Theatre (Carole Rothman, Artistic Director; Casey Reitz, Executive Director);

Associate Producer: Jayne Hong and Rachel Weinstein

* * *

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

Oslo

Lincoln Center Theater

Written by J.T. Rogers

Directed by Bartlett Sher

Produced by Lincoln Center Theater

(André Bishop: Producing Artistic Director; Adam Siegel: Managing Director;

Hattie K. Jutagir, Executive Director of Development and Planning)

* * *

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

Hello Dolly!

Shubert Theatre

Book by Michael Stewart

Music and Lyrics by Jerry Herman

Directed by Jerry Zaks

Produced by Scott Rudin, Roy Furman, James L. Nederlander, Eli Bush,

Universal Stage Productions, Roger Berlind, William Berlind, Heni Koenigsberg,

Terry Allen Kramer, Seth A. Goldstein, The John Gore Organization, Daryl Roth, The Araca Group,

Len Blavatnik, Eric Falkenstein, Ruth Hendel, Independent Presenters Network, Peter May,

Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Jane Bergère, Scott M. Delman, Wendy Federman, Stephanie P. McClelland,

Anita Waxman, Al Nocciolino, Spring Sirkin, Barbara Freitag and John Mara, Jr. & Benjamin Simpson

* * *

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY

Jitney

Manhattan Theatre Club

Written by August Wilson

Directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director; Barry Grove, Executive Producer);

Produced in association with Eric Falkenstein, Ron Simons, John Legend/Mike Jackson and Ken Wirth

* * *

DISTINGUISHED PERFORMANCE AWARD

Ben Platt

Dear Evan Hansen

* * *

DISTINGUISHED ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSICAL THEATRE

Bette Midler

* * *

UNIQUE CONTRIBUTION TO THE THEATRE

Bill Berloni

* * *

FOUNDERS AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN DIRECTING

Michael Greif

Note: The Drama League also wishes to acknowledge the 2017 recipient of the Award for Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater, Bette Midler. As an honoree, Ms. Midler was ineligible for nomination for her performance in Hello Dolly! this year.