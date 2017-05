ELIZABETH, N.J. — A young child was injured after falling from a third-floor window in New Jersey Friday night, police sources say.

It happened just after 8 p.m. in Elizabeth, N.J.

Sources say the 3-year-old fell from the window and onto an awning, which broke the child’s fall.

The child was transported to University Hospital in stable condition.

Authorities are on the scene.

