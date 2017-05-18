Who is Richard Rojas, suspect in deadly Times Square car rampage?

TIMES SQUARE — Police took a man with history of arrests into custody after he allegedly plowed through a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square on Thursday.

Bronx resident Richard Rojas, 26, was on K2, also known as synthetic marijuana, when he was taken into custody, police sources said.

Rojas allegedly jumped a curb at 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue and sped down crowded sidewalks for more than three blocks, killing an 18-year-old woman and injuring 22 others, four of them critically.

He was arrested in New York in 2008 and 2015 for driving while under the influence. Police charged Rojas with menacing this month.

Rojas was arrested in 2012 in Florida while serving in the Navy, according to police and military records. He was stationed in Jacksonville from 2011 to 2014.

At the time, he was a suspect in an assault on a cab driver.

“My life is over,” police reports show he shouted when he was taken into custody at the time.