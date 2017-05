Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YONKERS, N.Y. –– A large fire erupted inside a building in Yonkers Thursday morning, with smoke visible as far away as upper Manhattan.

A witness posted video of the fire on Twitter, showing flames completely consuming what appears to be a three-story building on Warburton Avenue.

Smoke from the fire could be been seen from Manhattan's Upper West Side, about 20 miles south of the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.