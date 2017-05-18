Second straight day of summer-like heat prompts air quality alert in NYC, Long Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A day-long air quality health advisory has been issued for the second straight day as temperatures are forecast to reach record-breaking highs Thursday and New Yorkers are warned to avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued the advisory, which is in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The alert recommends that individuals consider limiting physical activity outside to reduce the risk of adverse health effects.

Poor air quality is forecast for all five boroughs in New York City as well as Suffolk, Nassau, Westchester and Rockland counties.

Active children and adults, and people with respiratory problems, such as asthma, are advised to avoid prolonged outdoor activities and those requiring heavy exertion, according to the NYC Office of Emergency Management.

The "very young" and those with pre-existing conditions, such as heart disease, are also at risk, the National Weather Service warns.

Temperatures will be well above normal reaching record-high levels. The high temperature will be 92 in the city, mid 90s in the suburbs.

The hottest May 18 on record was in 1936 when the mercury in Central Park climbed in 90 degrees, according to the NWS.

PIX11's Weather Center says the higher than normal temperatures increase ozone in the atmosphere. The air quality index on Thursday is predicted to be greater than a value of 100 for ozone, the city's Office of Emergency Management said. The index was created to correlate different pollutants to one scale.

New Yorkers can call a toll-free air quality hotline for more information at 1-800-535-1345.