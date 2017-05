Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Veteran actor Joe Morton, perhaps best known for his role as the merciless father of Olivia Pope on "Scandal," gave PIX11 Morning News his 2 cents on the show's ending, Trump's presidency, and his role in the upcoming film "Justice League."

ABC's "Scandal" will end after it's upcoming 7th season. The season

The season 6 finale of "Scandal" airs Thursday, May 18, at 9 p.m.