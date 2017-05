ASTORIA, Queens — A person was hit by a train in Queens on Thursday evening, FDNY officials said.

The person’s condition was not immediately clear. No identifying information is available.

Power was shut down on the Manhattan-bound track after the collision, which happened just before 5:40 p.m.. Trains are running with delays in both directions.

