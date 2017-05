RYE, N.Y. —A Metro-North train derailed in Rye late Thursday afternoon, officials say.

It happened around 5 p.m. near the Rye station in Westchester County.

It is not known if there are any injuries.

According to the Metro-North Twitter account, there are delays up to 25 minutes on the New Haven Line.

Authorities are on the scene.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.

New Haven Line: delays of up to 25 minutes on account of a derailed train in the vicinity of Rye. Please listen for announcements. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) May 18, 2017