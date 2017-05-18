Man sought for groping several women at Brooklyn subway stop: NYPD

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn –– Cops are looking for a man wanted for groping several women at a Brooklyn subway station, police said.

The alleged groper attacked at least five women at different locations inside the Avenue U Q subway stop in Sheepshead Bay since December, according to the NYPD. His most recent attack occurred on May 15, around 7 p.m when he allegedly grabbed a 27-year-old woman’s buttocks as she walked up the stairs to the northbound platform of the station.

On Feb. 13, the man approached a 29-year-old woman from behind on the northbound platform of the subway station, shoved her against a wall and fondled her, police said. Less than two weeks earlier, he grabbed a 36-year-old woman’s buttocks as she walked up the stairs.

The man allegedly grabbed two more women inside the train station in January and December.

The serial groper is described to be about 25 years old, around 6 feet tall. Cops released surveillance video showing him run away with a grin, carrying a duffel bag with red straps.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black jacket, a dark-colored shirt, gray and black sweatpants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).