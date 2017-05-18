‘Look under the couch cushions’: Winning lotto ticket worth $24 million about to expire

TRIBECA, Manhattan — A $24 million jackpot is waiting to be claimed, but in just a few days, the life-changing lottery ticket will be worth nothing.

A single winning ticket for the May 25, 2016, New York Lotto drawing was purchased at Tribeca’s Renu Corp Grocery & Tobacco, located at 158 Church St., but the winner hasn’t come forward.

Prizes expire one year after the drawing so the winner has a week from Thursday to claim their cash.

“A lucky New Yorker has a $24 million Lotto payday just waiting – but the winner has to act fast as time is running out,” said Gweneth Dean, director of the commission’s division of the Lottery.

“We urge New York Lottery players: Check your pockets. Check your glove box. Look under the couch cushions. If you have this winning ticket, we look forward to meeting you.”

All Lottery tickets are bearer instruments, according to lottery officials.

This means that if the back of the winning ticket isn’t signed, anyone carrying that piece of paper will be able to cash it in and collect the prize.

If the prize is not claimed by next week’s deadline, the prize money will be returned to the prize pool for future winners, according to the New York Lottery.

The winning numbers are 05-12-13-22-25-35. The bonus number was 51.

The winner may claim the ticket at any of the Lottery’s Customer Service Centers across the state.