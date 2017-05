NEW YORK – Former Fox CEO and chairman Roger Ailes has died Thursday morning, his former network is reporting. He was 77.

“I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning,” his wife wrote in a statement according to Fox News. “Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many.”

Breaking News: Former Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes has died, his family announced. pic.twitter.com/AksPdNSZaI — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 18, 2017

