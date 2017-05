Before you enjoy the sunshine this summer, make sure to stock up on sunscreen

And when picking it out, remember that the SPF number on the bottle isn’t always accurate.

Consumer Reports has released its annual list of top sunscreens.

Of the 58 lotions, sprays and sticks studied, 20 tested at less than half the SPF listed on the label.

Two of the top sunscreens were Walmart’s generic brand and Trader Joe’s spray sunscreen.

Check the complete list here for more information.