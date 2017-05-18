Car in Times Square crashes into pedestrians, 13 hurt

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — A car jumped a curb and plowed into a busy sidewalk in Times Square during the lunchtime rush, killing one person and injuring several others on Thursday, sources said.

The driver is in custody and being tested for alcohol, sources told PIX11 News.

The crash happened at Broadway and West 45th Street at about 12 p.m., officials said.

FDNY said 13 patients were being treated at the scene.

Witness video shows a man being taken into custody at the scene.

A law enforcement source told PIX11 News that man in the video was driving the maroon-colored sedan that crashed into the crowd, landed on its side and caught fire.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo are on their way to Times Square.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

What's happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017