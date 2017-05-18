Amtrak trains rerouted to GCT? Plan aims to alleviate pressure off Penn Station tracks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN –– After months of massive train troubles out of Penn Station, the idea is now being floated to have Amtrak to head to Grand Central Terminal.

Currently Amtrak, the LIRR and NJ Transit all use Penn Station. During derailments and signal problems, the station is quickly overloaded. By taking a little bit of the pressure off the overused tracks at the West Side terminal, it's hoped scheduled summer repairs will not impact riders as much.

"Not if it impacts the Metro North schedules, I've been going out of here for 40 years and we don't want the Penn problems," one Metro North rider said.

Some New York lawmakers sent a letter to Amtrak asking them to consider the re-route on infrastructure already in place that was abandoned in the 1990s.

Amtrak would only say it's considering options. Commuters want to be able to plan for the months of summer work.

"I hope there's more time and they announce the tracks," a commuter said.

Both Amtrak and the LIRR promise better communications through alert, websites and apps.