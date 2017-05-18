80-year-old man killed when large tree falls onto his car in N.J.

UPPER NYACK, N.Y. — An 80-year-old man was killed Thursday when a tree fell on his car in New Jersey, police said.

Jerome Muhlenberg was driving in Upper Nyack around 8 a.m. when a large tree fell and smashed his 2012 Honda Accord as he passed Upper Nyack Elementary School on North Broadway, the Clarkstown Police Department said.

When help arrived, they found the car was completely covered by the fallen tree, according to authorities.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.