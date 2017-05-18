11 hurt in multi-vehicle crash in Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND — At least 11 people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Staten Island on Thursday, an FDNY spokesperson said.

Victims were rushed to Richmond Hospital, officials said. It was not immediately clear what caused the 11:40 a.m. crash.

The cars collided near the intersection of Castleton Avenue and Broadway.

The crash came as a vehicle killed one person and others in Times Square collision. There is no indication the two incidents are related.

Staten Island Councilman Joe Borelli said the crash was not terrorism related.

“Police are not treating as suspicious, nor is hospital,” he said.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.