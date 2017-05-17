UWS building needs elevator repairs; city leaders say new roof is a solution

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Some families who live at the Dehostos Houses on 93rd Street say their elevators and lobby were flooded earlier this month.

With 22 stories, people were left stranded and frustrated.

Council member Helen Rosenthal has been fighting for families and says there is a simple long-term solution.

"A small crack in the roof had turned into a crevice and so when it rains it pours through the building. We need a new roof," said Rosenthal.

"We get a lot of promises and not a lot of action," said Ramona Minor, Tenant Association President.

The New York City Housing Authority says, "On May 5, a leak from the roof tank damaged both elevators in the building, staff repaired the roof tank, sealed the roof and continue to monitor for any leaks. Elevator mechanics repaired both elevators which are fully operational.”

A spokesperson also says NYCHA is working with residents on a long-term solution.

