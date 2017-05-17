Police bust 3 men in Great Neck for sale of $19k worth of fentanyl

GREAT NECK, NY — Police busted three men in Great Neck who allegedly sold $19,000 worth of fentanyl.

Officers arrested Hussein Kaafarani, 50; Ali Kaafarani, 28 and Mohamad Nehme, 33 on Wednesday. They recovered 2.5 million glassine envelopes used for packing heroine from College Point Self Storage during the bust.

The men allegedly sold the $19,000 worth of fentanyl in six separate sales.

Hussein Kaafarani was charged with criminal use of drug paraphernalia. Ali Kaafarani and Mohamad Nehme were charged with five counts each of criminal sale of a controlled substance and five counts each of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

All three men will be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead.