Lucky Charms giving away 10,000 marshmallow-only boxes

Wishes can come true! 10,000 lucky winners will get a box of Lucky Charms Marshmallows! 🍀❤️🌈🎈More info by clicking link in bio. 🎈❤️🎉🌈 A post shared by Lucky Charms (@luckycharms) on May 15, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

NEW YORK — Fans of the popular General Mills cereal Lucky Charms are in for a magically delicious surprise. The iconic cereal company announced that they will be giving away an 10,000 boxes of exclusive marshmallow-only cereal.

In 2015, Lucky Charms responded to “countless calls, emails, tweets, and Facebook posts from marshmallow-obsessed fans longing for a box filled with only magically-delicious marshmallows” by giving away 10 boxes of marshmallow-only cereal to a few lucky fans.

Now, 2 years later, fans have another chance to win the sought-after marshmallow-only box, and instead of 10 boxes, General Mills is giving away 10,000.

To be one of the lucky winners, all Lucky Charms fans need to do is buy specially marked boxes of the cereal, submit the code inside the box, and wait to see if they won one of 10,000 boxes of Lucky Charms Marshmallows.

The specially marked boxes will be on shelves soon, and the the sweepstakes will be open to all legal United States residents over 18 until the end of December 2017.