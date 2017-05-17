Low-flying helicopter set to fly over Manhattan in planned exercise Wednesday

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — Don’t be alarmed, a low-flying helicopter swooping over Manhattan at some point Wednesday is part of a planned exercise, according to the NYC Office of Emergency Management.

The black helicopter with a blue stripe and tale No. N355AG is scheduled to fly over Manhattan’s Central Park area, the Chrysler Building and the Empire State Building, the office states.

The aircraft will fly at an altitude of about 800 to 1,500 feet, according to the office.

For perspective, commercial flights have a cruising altitude of up to 39,000 feet, although long flights can fly even higher, USA Today reports.

Wednesday’s flight will last 1 hour, and occur between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., according to the Emergency Management Office.

If weather interferes with the planned flight, the office states it will take place Thursday or Friday.

Additional details on the purpose of the exercise have not been released.