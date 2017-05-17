Cops investigate killing of woman in Hempstead

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. –– Detectives are investigating the death of a woman who was killed inside a Long Island home late Tuesday night.

A call for a disturbance at 115 Harvard St. in Hempstead around 9 p.m. led to the discovery of the female victim, Nassau County cops said. The woman was pronounced dead a short time later. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

There are no further details at this time, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the homicide to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.