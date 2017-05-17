Air quality health advisory issued; some New Yorkers advised to avoid strenuous activity Wednesday

NEW YORK — An air quality health advisory has been issued for much of Wednesday, advising some New Yorkers in several areas to avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued the advisory, which is in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

It warns of poor air quality in Suffolk, Nassau, Richmond, Kings, Queens, the Bronx, Weschester and Rockland.

Active children and adults, and people with respiratory problems, such as asthma, are advised to avoid prolonged outdoor activities and those requiring heavy exertion, according to the NYC Office of Emergency Management.

The “very young” and those with pre-existing conditions, such as heart disease, are also at risk, the National Weather Service warns.

People with adverse symptoms should contact their personal physicians, according to the weather service.

The air quality index on Wednesday is predicted to be greater than a value of 100 for ozone, the Office of Emergency Management states. The index was created to correlate different pollutants to one scale.

New Yorkers can call a toll-free air quality hotline for more information at 1-800-535-1345.

