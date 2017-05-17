160 gallons of milk spill all over NJ road

BERGENFIELD, NJ — A town in New Jersey has a reason to cry over spilled milk.

About 160 gallons of milk spilled all over a Bergenfield street Wednesday morning, a spokesperson with the local police department said. The side door of the truck had opened.

The local fire department came to clean up the massive, milky spill around 8 a.m. Stacks of black, green, blue and red milk crates lined the road.

A cleaning crew also came and cleaned the trailer before the driver, 51-year-old Luis Mitssunaga, headed out for his supermarket destination.

His truck lost about $480 worth of milk in the spill.

South Front Street was partially closed while the Fire Department and Department of Public Workers handled the spilled milk.

The road was reopened to traffic by 1 p.m. after the DPW finished its clean-up efforts.

40.927599 -73.997361