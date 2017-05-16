BASEBALL’S BACK ON PIX11: CHECK OUT THE FULL LINEUP FOR THE METS AND YANKEES

Woman charged in stabbing death of man at Harlem homeless shelter: police

Posted 6:55 AM, May 16, 2017, by , Updated at 06:57AM, May 16, 2017

HARLEM, Manhattan — A woman has been charged in the stabbing death of a man at a Harlem homeless shelter for couples, police said on Tuesday.

A man was fatally stabbed at the Park View Hotel, couple’s homeless shelter, on May 15, 2017. (Google Maps)

Tania Rodas, 37, is accused of attacking the man, stabbing him in the chest Monday at Park View Hotel, a couple’s homeless shelter just north of Central Park, police said.

The man, 38, was hospitalized and pronounced dead that day, according to police.

Rodas is charged with murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police have not identified the victim, pending family notification.

It remains unclear if the man and woman knew each other.

