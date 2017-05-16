Woman charged in stabbing death of man at Harlem homeless shelter: police

HARLEM, Manhattan — A woman has been charged in the stabbing death of a man at a Harlem homeless shelter for couples, police said on Tuesday.

Tania Rodas, 37, is accused of attacking the man, stabbing him in the chest Monday at Park View Hotel, a couple’s homeless shelter just north of Central Park, police said.

The man, 38, was hospitalized and pronounced dead that day, according to police.

Rodas is charged with murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police have not identified the victim, pending family notification.

It remains unclear if the man and woman knew each other.

