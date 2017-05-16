Unseasonably warm temperatures to make for summer-like week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — It’s been a slow start to the spring season, but if this week is any indication, the tri-state area is heading straight into summer.

After a nasty weekend with copious amounts of rain on Saturday, a few rumbles of thunder on Mother’s Day, and cool weather lingering into Monday, the remainder of the week will feature lots of sun and very warm temperatures.

Tuesday through Friday will see above-average temperatures, with normal highs only hitting the low 70s, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind shift from northwest to west, and increasing humidity, will help highs pick up Tuesday, with 77 forecast in the city — some 10 degrees hotter than Monday.

A warm front continues to kick in overnight, with a high of 85 degrees expected Wednesday.

Thursday is when the area could match all-time record highs. Weather modules show anywhere from 88 to 90 degrees in the city. Central Park’s record is 90 degrees, set in 1936, according to the weather service.

It’s not all sunshine though — you could see scattered showers Thursday.

Temperatures once again take a dip Friday, with a high of 83 expected.

The dive continues, with Saturday and Sunday only expected to see the low 70s.

PIX11's Andrew Cruz contributed to this report.