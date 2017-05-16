‘Twin Peaks’ on MetroCards helps add millions to MTA budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A hit television show is making an appearance on some MetroCards.

"Twin Peaks" will begin a new incarnation of the series May 21 on Showtime. The cable network is advertising on the back of 100,000 new MetroCards.

The MTA does not disclose the prices of the individual campaigns.

A spokesperson for the MTA says advertising in stations, trains and on cards adds more than $145 million a year to the budget. Since 2012, MetroCards advertising has generated an average of $550,000 a year. In 2015, the campaigns made more than a million dollars.

The cards are available in MetroCard vending machines at 11 stations including Bedford Avenue, Bergen Street, West 4th Street, York Street, Astor Place, 14th St/8th Avenue, Metropolitan Avenue, Broadway/Lafayette-Bleecker, 50th and Broadway, and 50th & 8th Avenue. Riders should also check with station booth agents.