Small plane makes hard landing on NY’s Monticello Raceway: FAA

Posted 10:34 AM, May 16, 2017, by

MONTICELLO, N.Y. — A small aircraft made a hard landing at the Monticello Raceway in upstate New York, Federal Aviation Administration officials said Tuesday.

Three people were on board the Cirrus SR22 aircraft when it made a hard landing and hit a berm around 8:30 a.m., according to the FAA.

Their conditions are not known. PIX11 has reached out to local law enforcement for comment.

The FAA plans to investigate the incident.

Monticello Raceway is a horse racing track, and also the location of a casino.