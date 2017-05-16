Retired NYPD cops upset about overturned Brooklyn convictions – and millions in settlement money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — Frank O’Keefe spent more than thirty years with the NYPD, before he decided to retire in 2000.

He didn’t think a long-ago case from 1985 would reappear in 2014 and call the police work of his fellow detectives into question.

“Nobody involved in this investigation was ever contacted by the Brooklyn DA’s office,” O’Keefe said recently.

“We were there; why didn’t they ask us?” an exasperated John Wilde, another retired detective, said to PIX11.

The men got together to talk about the vacated carjacking and murder convictions of Willie Stuckey and David McCallum.

The two suspects were just 16-years old in October 1985, when they were brought in for questioning to the 83rd Precinct in Brooklyn, about the execution-style shooting of 20 year old Nathan Blenner.

Blenner had been trying to start his car, a black Buick, outside his family home in South Ozone Park, Queens on Oct. 20, 1985.

That’s when two 9-year-old boys on bicycles said they saw two, young black men approach Blenner—and force him into the back seat of his car, before driving away.

Blenner’s body was found with one bullet hole in the head in a desolate part of Aberdeen Park in Bushwick on Oct. 21, 1985.

Surprisingly, the case did not get much publicity at first, likely because it happened during a time when the New York City homicide rate was rising at an alarming rate.

Two robbery suspects brought into the 104 Precinct in Queens several days after the Blenner murder pointed detectives toward suspects in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

Oscar Michelin, a litigation attorney for McCallum and Stuckey, said those initial suspects should have been looked at more closely—and claims one of them may have been protected by a detective.

“Both the kids who observed the abduction said one (suspect) was taller than the other,” Michelin pointed out to PIX11.

Michelin added that McCallum and Stuckey were roughly the same height—about 5 feet 5 inches.

Michelin spent ten years dissecting the McCallum/Stuckey case, including their videotaped statements, where both teens admitted witnessing the fatal shooting of Blenner in the park—but neither took responsibility for pulling the trigger.

Both teens recanted almost immediately, later claiming the detectives had coerced them into admitting involvement. But a jury convicted both at trial.

“I have no qualm that these two people were the people who executed Nathan Blenner,” O’Keefe insisted recently. “And they executed him. They brought him into a park and shot him in the head. And for them to be rewarded is beyond comprehension.”

O’Keefe is talking about multi-million dollar settlements the city and state have been giving out to former prisoners, who have their convictions vacated after long stretches behind bars.

In Brooklyn alone, 22 convictions have been vacated. Depending how long a released prisoner spent in a jail cell, the settlement can be four to five million dollars. That means possibly $100 million dollar or more have been given out in settlement money from Brooklyn cases alone.

“It’s actually paid for by the taxpayers of this city,” observed retired Detective Wilde.

The murder victim’s sister, Dr. Deborah Blenner, has written to the New York State Attorney General’s office, asking that there be more transparency in Conviction Review Units that now exist in a number of District Attorney offices.

“Once they vacated the sentence, they sealed all the records,” Blenner said. “We had our closure, and now we don’t know.”

David McCallum, now in his late 40’s, has left Brooklyn and works for the Legal Aid Society. He’s had a child and doesn’t want press attention anymore.

His mother, Ernestine McCallum, still lives on the same block in Brooklyn where David grew up.

“That’s going to follow him the rest of his life,” Ms. McCallum told PIX11, “because he’s always going to think about that. Knowing he wasn’t there where this happened.”