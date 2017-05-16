Queens music teacher arrested on sex trafficking charges; victims were as young as 8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — The 52-year-old founder of a Queens music school was hit with sex-trafficking charges in Manhattan Federal Court Monday for trying to have sex with girls as young as 8-years-old.

Oliver Sohngen, 52, the founder of the Long Island City Academy of Music, faces eight sex trafficking-related counts.

Sohngen allegedly worked with a pimp in the Bronx, prosecutors said. He exchanged numerous graphic text messages with the pimp.

Prosecutors believe Sohngen had sex with girls as young as 15 on at least two occasions since 2013. He also allegedly once offered to pay as much as $1,600 to have sex with an 8-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl.

In one text exchange, the Bronx pimp apparently asked if Sohngen was busy. Sohngen didn't answer quickly enough and, based on the text messages, lost out on the chance to have sex with a young girl.

"It's too late," a text from the pimp reads. "She had to go home."

Federal agents found Sohngen online. He was allegedly looking to have sex with a 15-year-old girl and was busted by an undercover agent.