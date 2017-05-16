Queens dads who live next to eyesore want trash cleaned up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS, N.Y. — Lyndon Hernandez and Malik Evans are two fathers on a mission. They want clean up their neighbor's backyard which they say has become a dumping ground for trash.

Hernandez and Evans live on 184th Street and Jamaica Avenue.

"It's been here for over a year. I can't take the rats, the smell and the trash anymore," Hernandez said.

Evans said rats emerge at night.

PIX11 News tried reaching out to the homeowner, and is still waiting for comment.

Councilmember Daneek Miller told PIX11 News that "while this is a private property we have been working with the Department of Sanitation and asked a local non-profit to support the cleanup efforts."

A spokesperson with the Department of Sanitation said the agency "sent an officer to the location who was granted access to the neighbor’s property at 184-07 to take additional photos. It appears 184-09 is under the jurisdiction of the Department of Health for the following reasons: it could be rodent infestation, it is private property which DSNY cannot enter, there is a structure on the property, and the trash and debris is not visible from the street. A DSNY inspector will return tomorrow to assess if any Sanitation action can be taken."

A Health Department spokesperson said they "take rodent complaints seriously. We are sending an inspector to the site and we will coordinate with the Department of Sanitation on next steps.”

If you have a story for Monica, email monica@pix11.com.