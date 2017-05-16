Police chief shot in upstate NY, suspect barricaded in home

MAYBROOK, N.Y. — Authorities say a police chief responding to a domestic disturbance call in an upstate New York village has been shot in the shoulder, and a suspect is barricaded inside a home.

Orange County officials say Chief Arnold “Butch” Amthor was shot around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday in the village of Maybrook, 55 miles north of New York City.

State Police Maj. Joseph Tripodo says the chief’s injury isn’t life-threatening.

State police say troopers and a police negotiator are at the scene where the suspect is barricaded.

Maybrook is a village of 3,000 residents just west of Stewart International Airport, in nearby Newburgh.

Amthor is the police chief of Maybrook and the neighboring town of Montgomery. He’s being treated at a hospital in Newburgh.