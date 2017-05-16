George Washington Bridge Bus Station reopens, 2 years behind schedule

NEW YORK — The renovated George Washington Bridge Bus Station has opened.

Passengers on Tuesday will find an air-conditioned and heated waiting area, seating for up to 125 customers and gates that comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act.

The project was nearly two years behind schedule and $17 million over budget.

The tunnel between the bus terminal and the New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s A Line station at 175th Street will reopen at a later date.