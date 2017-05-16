Enter to win two tickets to see The Weeknd in Brooklyn this summer

NEW YORK —It’s Ticket Tuesday and we’ve got a special summer treat for you!

Grammy award-winning artist, The Weeknd, is coming to Brooklyn this summer.

He’ll be performing his Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 world tour.

To enter, watch the PIX11 News at 6 tonight, May 16, 2017.

A code word will be displayed in the PIX11 News at 6 broadcast.

Text that word to phone number 77944.

You have until 11 p.m. tonight to enter.

Good luck!

WPIX-TV

PIX11’s Weeknd Concert Giveaway

May 16, 2017

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

ELIGIBILITY: You must be 18 years of age or older and a legal resident of NY, NJ or CT and reside within the WPIX broadcast viewing area at the time of entry. Sweepstakes is not open to employees of Sponsor or those employees’ immediate family members. Employees and their immediate family members of any of Sponsor’s affiliated companies, and of any of this Sweepstakes’ advertising or promotional agencies or sponsors are also ineligible. For purposes of this Sweepstakes, “immediate family members” means grandparents, parents, siblings, spouse, and children (including stepchildren). This Sweepstakes is void where prohibited and outside the eligibility area set forth above. TO ENTER: Sweepstakes begins Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. ET and runs through Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 11:00 p.m. ET. To enter, watch the PIX11 News at 6 on PIX11. A keyword (the “Keyword”) will be displayed on screen during the one-hour PIX11 News at 6 broadcast, and viewers will be directed to enter the Keyword for the Sweepstakes drawing either via text or online as described below. Entries must be received by 11:00 p.m. ET on May 16, 2017 to be eligible. Enter via Text-Message: Using the text messaging feature on your cellular telephone, send a text message to 77944 with the Keyword in the body of the message. Entrants must text the correct Keyword as displayed in that day’s PIX11 News at 6 broadcast. Entrants will be sent a text message to confirm or reject entry into the Sweepstakes. If you enter by text messaging, you must have a valid mobile telephone number and a text messaging two-way capable handset. Message and data rates may apply. Text messaging and wireless services are not available in all areas. Text STOP to stop and HELP for help. Text-message entries may be subject to fees under the terms of the entrant’s cell-phone/text messaging subscription plan (contact your carrier for pricing plans and details). Text messaging and wireless service are not available in all areas. If any dispute arises as to the identity of any text entrant, the entrant will be considered the authorized account holder. “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned a number by the cellular provider or as shown on the cellular provider’s records or the natural person authorized to use the number by an entity that is shown on the cellular provider’s records for that number. Only entries to the designated number and containing the correct Keyword will be eligible. Enter Online: Log onto PIX11.com and follow the Sweepstakes link(s) until reaching the entry page. Accurately complete the entry form, including the correct Keyword, your name, age, valid email address, telephone or mobile phone number. Online entries containing attachments, or generated by a script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified. Online entrants must use their own name. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, and entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. If any dispute arises as to the identity of any online entrant, the entrant will be considered the individual to whom the entry’s email address is assigned, as shown on the email service provider’s records. Only entries to the designated website and containing the correct Keyword will be eligible. Restrictions: Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any entry at any time which in Sponsor’s opinion does not comply with these Official Rules. By entering, entrants agree to be bound by and comply with these Official Rules. Limit one entry per person. Entries in excess of this limit will be disqualified. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, unavailability of phone lines or connections, cellular phone service, or any other technical malfunctions or inability to transmit messages or entries. SELECTION OF WINNER: One winner will be chosen by random drawing from among all eligible text and online entries received, subject to verification and compliance with these Official Rules. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Sponsor will attempt to notify the winner by telephone. A potential winner will be disqualified and Sponsor may select another winner by random drawing from remaining eligible entries (at Sponsor’s sole discretion and time permitting) if: (a) a potential winner does not respond within 12 hours of first notification attempt; (b) a potential winner does not fulfill the eligibility requirements; (c) a potential winner does not adhere to the Official Rules; (d) a potential winner does not sign and return any required documents or provide required information by deadlines set by Sponsor; and/or (e) if the prize notification is returned as undeliverable, refused, or declined. PRIZE & PRIZE RESTRICTIONS: There is one prize. The winner will receive two tickets to The Weeknd — Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour Concert (the “Show”) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Approximate retail value of the prize: $199. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of comparable value. Unclaimed prize will be forfeited, and no alternate winner will be selected. Properly claimed prize will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for in these Official Rules.

Use of Show tickets is subject to all rules and restrictions of show promoters and the venue. Sponsor and prize provider will not be responsible for weather, talent illness or other inability to perform, acts of God, acts of terrorism, civil disturbances, strike, work stoppage, or any other natural disaster outside their control that may cause the cancellation or postponement of the Show, and the terms and conditions of the tickets will govern in such event. Sponsor will not replace lost, stolen or damaged prize tickets or similar items once they have been given to winner. All prize details will be at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Winner assumes sole responsibility for all expenses and incidental costs associated with the prize not explicitly outlined above, including without limitation, all federal, state and local income, sales and use taxes (if any), or any other taxes, fees, and surcharges, gratuities, tips, transportation, parking, souvenirs, concessions, upgrades, personal items, and incidentals. Prize is not transferable or redeemable for cash and may not be sold, bartered or auctioned. Any portion of the prize not used by winner is forfeit and no cash substitute will be offered or permitted. If winner is unable to attend Show on designated date at designated time, prize will be forfeited. Prize offered is provided “as is” with no warranty or guarantee either express or implied by Sponsor or prize provider.

CONDITIONS & RESTRICTIONS: Entrants agree Sponsor has the sole right to decide all matters and disputes arising from this Sweepstakes and that its decision is final and binding. Except where prohibited by law, entrants agree to allow use of their name, voice, photograph, likeness and any information provided on entry form, in any medium of communication, including print, Internet, radio and/or television in connection with the Sweepstakes, including advertising, promotional or other purposes, by Sponsor and/or its affiliates, without additional compensation. By entering, entrants agrees to release, indemnify and hold harmless Sponsor, prize provider, Barclays Center, and their parent companies and affiliates, and each of their employees, representatives, contractors, sponsors and advertisers, from any and all liability, loss, damage, costs or claims related to any allegation regarding participation in the Sweepstakes and/or the award of, the receipt of, or the use of their prize. Neither Sponsor nor prize provider is responsible for personal injury of prizewinner incurred in connection with the use of the prize. Winner may be required to execute and return an affidavit of eligibility and release of liability prior to receiving the prize, and, if so, must do so within five hours of the time Sponsor sends the same to winner.

As a condition of entering, entrants agree: (a) under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental, consequential, or any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses; (b) all causes of action arising out of or related to this Sweepstakes, or prize awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court in the city of New York, to which participant submits to personal jurisdiction; and (c) any and all claims, judgments, and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, excluding attorneys’ fees and court costs. Some jurisdictions do not allow for limitations on the ability to pursue class action remedies, or certain kinds of damages, and so these limitations may not apply to you. This Sweepstakes will be governed and enforced pursuant to New York law, excluding choice of law provisions.

Sponsor reserves the right to prohibit any entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes if, at its sole discretion, Sponsor finds such entrant to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes, or if such entrant shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Official Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner the Sponsor determines to be not fair or equitable; (b) with an intent to annoy, threaten or harass any other entrant or Sponsor; or (c) in any other disruptive manner. Sponsor assumes no liability for (a) any incorrect or inaccurate entry information; or (b) any unauthorized access to, or theft, destruction or alteration of entries at any point in the operation of this Sweepstakes. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules or the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. If there is any conflict between any term of these Official Rules and any of the entry or marketing materials used in connection with the Sweepstakes, the terms of the Official Rules will govern.