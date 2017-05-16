DNA evidence leads to arrest in rape of Brooklyn teen decades after assault

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn — A 19-year-old girl had just left home for her first day of work when a man raped her on an M train station platform.

After nearly two decades, police have finally convicted the man who threatened to kill the victim if she told police what had happened.

Johnny Jacob, now 45, was convicted Monday of first degree rape. He was caught after his DNA, obtained following a conviction for money laundering, was matched to the victim’s rape kit.

DNA from her rape kit had been kept since March 2, 1998.

“Thanks to the DNA evidence collected at the time of this attack the defendant has now been held accountable for this brutal rape,” Acting District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said, “This case once again underscores the importance of DNA evidence in proving guilt or innocence.”

The 6-foot-tall man approached the 19-year-old girl from behind around 9:30 a.m., court documents show. She had just gotten off the M train at 9th Street and Fourth Avenue.

He held something to her back, threatened to shoot her and ordered her to the back of the platform.

Jacob raped her and threatened to kill her if she called police, prosecutors said. She ran to work and her new boss called 911.

Police arrested Jacob for the rape on Oct. 4, 2013. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 2. He faces up to 25 years in prison.