Betty Nguyen joins WPIX as anchor of PIX11 Morning News

PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting’s New York flagship television station, is pleased to announce Betty Nguyen will be joining the station in June to anchor the PIX11 Morning News. Nguyen, an award-winning journalist, will anchor the 6-9am hours of the show each weekday.

Nguyen joins PIX11 from NBC and MSNBC where she anchored Early Today and First Look. She was also a correspondent for the Today Show and fill-in news anchor for Weekend Today as well as a contributor to the Today Parenting Team, NBC’s multiplatform community for working moms. Prior to that, Nguyen was news anchor for CBS This Morning Saturday, anchored the CBS Morning News and was an anchor and correspondent for The Early Show. Before joining CBS News, Nguyen anchored the weekend edition of CNN Newsroom.

“Betty has a depth of news experience, both on the national and local level. She will bring a new energy and fresh perspective to the Morning News,” said Amy Waldman, PIX11 News director. “Betty is a seasoned journalist who has the ability to connect with the viewers; I’m thrilled to welcome her to the team.”

Nguyen’s coverage of Hurricane Katrina and the tsunami in South Asia garnered Peabody and Alfred I. DuPont awards. In 2015, Nguyen was inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame. The Smithsonian Institute honored Nguyen in 2007 for her work as the first Vietnamese-American to anchor a national television news program in the United States. Nguyen graduated magna cum laude from the University of Texas at Austin, with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism. The Betty Nguyen Scholarship in Journalism was created in 2007 at her alma mater to assist students pursuing a career in broadcast journalism. Active in charity work, she is the co-founder of Help the Hungry, a nonprofit organization providing humanitarian aid to poverty-stricken families.

“I’m excited to join this innovative morning show. I look forward to working with this dynamic team dedicated to bringing you the next step in morning news,” said Nguyen.

Nguyen will join PIX11 on June 1 and will begin on air mid-month.

In recent weeks, PIX11 Morning News has announced David Shenfeld has joined as executive producer and NewsRadio 880’s Tom Kaminski is delivering traffic reports from Air 11. Additional announcements regarding PIX11 Morning News are expected next month.