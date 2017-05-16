‘Beloved mother’ set on fire, killed in Manhattan is ID’d; man charged

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A woman whose body was found bloodied and badly burned in a Manhattan housing complex stairwell last week has been identified, and her accused attacker arrested, police said Tuesday.

Shantee Nakhid, 23, has been identified by police as the woman found dead last Tuesday.

Police say she lived about half a mile from the East Harlem building in which her body was located by FDNY officials responding to reports of a “small fire.”

Nakhid, nicknamed “Mookie,” is remembered as a “beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend to anyone she encountered,” according to a GoFundMe account raising funds to pay for her funeral.

“She was a beautiful soul,” and leaves behind a 10-month-old son, the page states.

Nelson Quinones was charged Monday with murder and tampering with evidence, according to police. It is not known if Quinones and Nakhid knew each other.

A bloody trail — which, according to witnesses, was left by two men seen dragging a black garbage back from one building to another — led police to Quinones, police said last week.

Quinones barricaded himself in his apartment that Tuesday morning and allegedly harmed himself physically before police were able to locate and detain him. Video showed him being taken away from the scene in an ambulance.

Nakhid’s body had suffered severe burns before being found in a ninth-floor stairwell, officials said. She was likely intentionally set on fire.

Blood was also located in the building’s elevator, officials on scene said.

Her cause of death has yet to be determined, and police have not said if a second person is believed to be involved in her killing.