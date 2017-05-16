89-year-old man hit by car in Howard Beach dies from injuries

HOWARD BEACH, N.Y. — An 89-year-old man who was struck by a car while crossing a busy boulevard in Howard Beach has died from his injuries, police said Tuesday.

Robert Falk was crossing Cross Bay Boulevard at 160 Avenue at 1 p.m. on May 7 when a 2012 Honda Pilot struck him with its right front bumper, tossing him to the ground.

Falk was taken to a hospital with head trauma and died Sunday, a week after the crash, police said.

The driver, identified as a 39-year-old man, stayed at the scene, and there are currently no arrests, police said.