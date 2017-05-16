17-year-old boy stabbed in neck near Brooklyn school

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the neck either in or near a Brooklyn school Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The stabbing occured around 3:30 p.m., police said. It is not yet clear if the boy was inside William H. Maxwell Career and Technical Education High School at the time of the incident.

He was rushed to Brookdale Hospital and is not likely to die.

Police are currently on scene canvassing for the attacker.

No identifying information has been released. Police have not yet made any arrests.

