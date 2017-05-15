Woman fatally stabs man in Harlem homeless shelter

HARLEM, Manhattan — A woman fatally stabbed a man inside a Harlem homeless shelter Monday, police said.

The 38-year-old victim was killed at Parkview Hotel, a couple’s homeless shelter just north of Central Park, police said. He was stabbed in the upper chest.

Police took a 37-year-old woman into custody. Charges have not yet been filed.

The man was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, but he could not be saved.

Police have not yet released names for the man or the woman. It was not immediately clear if the man and woman knew each other.

