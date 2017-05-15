BASEBALL’S BACK ON PIX11: CHECK OUT THE FULL LINEUP FOR THE METS AND YANKEES

Woman fatally stabs man in Harlem homeless shelter

Posted 10:27 PM, May 15, 2017, by , Updated at 10:31PM, May 15, 2017

The man was fatally stabbed at this Harlem shelter. (Google)

HARLEM, Manhattan — A woman fatally stabbed a man inside a Harlem homeless shelter Monday, police said.

The 38-year-old victim was killed at Parkview Hotel, a couple’s homeless shelter just north of Central Park, police said. He was stabbed in the upper chest.

Police took a 37-year-old woman into custody. Charges have not yet been filed.

The man was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, but he could not be saved.

Police have not yet released names for the man or the woman. It was not immediately clear if the man and woman knew each other.

