Woman accused of abandoning 2-year-old Shitzu on side of Long Island highway

WYANDANCH, N.Y. — A Long Island woman faces animal cruelty charges after she allegedly abandoned a tiny Shitzu on the side of the highway, officials said Monday.

The Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said it received a tip on April 14 that there was a dog — a 2-year-old female Shitzu — found in a crate on the side of Sunrise Highway in Babylon.

After weeks of investigation, Yvette O’Connor, 39, was charged on Sunday with two counts of animal cruelty and abandonment.

O’Connor is scheduled to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on July 17.

“Animal cruelty will not be tolerated in Suffolk County,” Chief Roy Gross said.

If you witness any incident of animal cruelty or neglect in Suffolk County, call the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-382-7722. All calls will be kept confidential.